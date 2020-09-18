ASU & Phoebe leaders believe new $800K ASU center will benefit Southwest Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany State University (ASU) received $800,000 to build a simulation center for nursing and allied health students.
ASU received design funds to construct a 20,000 square-foot facility.
"Our simulation lab will focus a lot on our Albany State students but it will also allow our high school students to participate, as well as some other universities,” President Marion Fedrick said.
The Board of Regents provided the money.
“I think this simulation lab will help us to open the pipeline for the nurses in the State of Georgia,” said Fedrick.
A variety of simulation labs, fertility manikins, hospital simulation spaces, and much more, will fill the center.
"This will provide us a hands-on opportunity for our nursing and health career students to take what their learning in the classroom and be able to apply it in the hospital setting,” said Dr. Sarah Brinson.
Dr. Brinson is the Dean of Darton College of Health Professions at ASU.
ASU staff said a third of their degrees come from nursing and allied health disciplines.
Those degrees are being put to use right here at home.
Evelyn Olenick is a registered nurse and the Chief Nursing Officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
"Albany State University is definitely one of our local partners and we hire a number of graduates, in fact, Albany State University here in our community right now leads the greatest number of nursing graduates that we hire,” Olenick added.
She said the center shows an investment in education, health, and our community and will likely make the nursing profession attractive to college students.
“It will only benefit and help alleviate the nursing shortage because nurses will see this as desirable.”
ASU said they will start their planning process in the coming months.
They hope by this time next year, they will be looking at property to build on.
