Albany man to sue detective for wrongful prosecution

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man will get his day in court after an Atlanta court ruled that he should be allowed to sue an Albany detective for “wrongful and malicious prosecution.”
In 2017, Demetrius Luke was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and other charges.
A detective with the Albany Police Department, Jameel Gulley, sought warrants against Luke.
The warrant noted that an eyewitness saw Luke shoot and kill John Joseph Lewis.
Lewis was driving near a cookout that Luke was attending when shots rang out.
A lawyer with the firm that defended Luke explained what they say happened that day.
“An SUV came down this street with three occupants firing bullets at the vacant lot to the left of this house, where there were about 20 people engaged in a cookout. Mr. Luke dove on the ground in that gravelly type area. The vehicle then continued up and down Ebony Lane and crashed into the tree right past the stop sign on the other side of the street. The driver of the vehicle, who was one of the shooters, was killed,” said Howard Stiller, attorney at law.
The charges against Luke remained until the Dougherty County Superior Court dismissed them in May 2018.
Luke’s legal team says no eyewitness and no evidence was ever brought forward.
After that, Luke’s defense team sued Gulley for what they consider to be wrongful prosecution.
That suit was originally dismissed by a federal district court.
But now, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit has overturned that dismissal.
“They looked at the case and decided that the trial judge here had committed an error and that we were allowed to have our day in court," said Stiller.
We reached out to Gulley’s legal team, and to the City of Albany for a comment, but we have not heard back.
