Albany man to sue detective for wrongful prosecution

“An SUV came down this street with three occupants firing bullets at the vacant lot to the left of this house, where there were about 20 people engaged in a cookout. Mr. Luke dove on the ground in that gravelly type area. The vehicle then continued up and down Ebony Lane and crashed into the tree right past the stop sign on the other side of the street. The driver of the vehicle, who was one of the shooters, was killed,” said Howard Stiller, attorney at law.