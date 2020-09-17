81-year-old scammed out of $2000 in Facebook ploy, but it was nearly much worse

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An 81-year-old Salisbury man was scammed out of personal information and $2000, but when the scammer asked him for $35,000, he said no.
Police say the scam was reported on Wednesday. The man called police to report that he had been contacted through Facebook about a grant that his niece was to receive.
The scammer told the man that they needed more information and money in order to process the grant. The man willingly gave them a photo of his driver’s license, his Social Security number, and 4 Nike gift cards worth $500 each.
According to the police report, the victim balked when the scammer asked for $35,000.
Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department warns residents that these types of scams are prevalent, and that no one should ever give confidential information over the phone to a stranger. He also said that anyone asking for gift cards as payment is likely representing a fraud.
DeSantis advised residents who get such calls or messages on social media to call police or to at least verify through a family member.
