Week Three high school football changes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s been quite the shake-up for south Georgia high school football, Thursday.
More than half of the players in quarantine for the Early County Bobcats can return to the team this week after being told they don’t need to quarantine 31 players like originally advised.
This move means they now have enough players to field a game.
So, they’re looking for a replacement game for September 25.
Due to COVID-19, Clinch County High School is shutting down for the next ten days.
The Panthers don’t have games scheduled for the next two Fridays.
They may use their future open dates for new games.
Terrell County’s season opener at home against Atkinson County has been moved to Atkinson due to poor field conditions.
Baconton Charter has rescheduled its game against Hawkinsville from Thursday to Friday at 7:30 p.m..
