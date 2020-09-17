Wednesday Cook Co. tornado confirmed by National Weather Service

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A National Weather Service (NWS) survey determined that an EF-0 tornado with winds of 75 mph touched down in Cook County Wednesday.
The survey shows the tornado was small, only 20 yards wide, and traveled about two-tenths of a mile when it touched down about three miles west-southwest of Cecil about 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.
It lasted a couple of minutes, the NWS said.
Some powerlines and trees were knocked down, but no injuries were reported.
