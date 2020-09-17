Valdosta’s LAMP helps those in need during pandemic

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Another organization that has not stopped working and helping those in need since the pandemic is LAMP, or Lowndes Associated Ministries to People.
Yurshema Flanders, LAMP director, said they have been working around the clock to help the homeless find housing and jobs.
During the pandemic, they’ve also been able to provide showers, laundry services, medical services and computers to look for jobs.
Flanders said her job has been extra rewarding during these times.
They were able to help those in need when the world stopped, come together and showed love for one another.
Jasmine West was incarcerated and was released in early March when the pandemic began.
That’s when he reached out to LAMP for help.
“They put themselves at risk with trying to help others even though it was going on. There was a lot of people out here that had nowhere to go," said West.
West said the organization helped find him find a job, settle in a new home and helped save up money.
Flanders said the community and local businesses have been a great support. They would reach out to her to make sure LAMP had everything they needed.
