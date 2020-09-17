Valdosta grocery program helps feed families during pandemic

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta organization gives groceries to help those struggling during this pandemic.
“To see a community come together to work on a project of that nature that touches as many lives as we are touching, it’s awesome,” said Darcy Gunter, director of adult and children ministries for Living Bridges Ministries.
Prior to COVID-19, Living Bridges Ministries didn’t have a food program.
They offered meals during specific events.
Gunter said this has been more of a humbling experience because of the large need they’re able to meet.
“Throughout the pandemic since March, the lines increased steadily,” said Gunter.
Gunter said the new grocery program idea was born out of the sack lunch program that ran through the summer.
Then, schools were closed.
She said they were able to serve over 29,000 sack lunches and 70,000 meals.
When they realized school was about to start, they decided to do something a little different. Now, the organization is bagging groceries up and families can prepare the food at home. Inside, you can find what’s needed to make two main meals and breakfast items.
“It’s been good, there’s time I’ve had no food for my daughter and me,” Kay Hill, a grocery program participant, said.
Hill said she’s grateful for Living Bridges Ministry and all they’ve done to help her family during these times.
“What COVID has really taught everyone I think, is that it didn’t put people, those at risk already are in even more need now. So, it’s so important we all get together, that we all work as a community and work on these needs that go beyond COVID-19,” Hill said.
Kaitlyn Staten is an intern at for the organization.
Wednesday was the first time she worked the program’s line and her second day as an intern.
Staten told WALB it was a bittersweet feeling seeing the community come together and support the program.
The grocery program runs every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
If you would like to volunteer or donate grocery items, you can find their contact information on their website.
