Thomasville traffic stop leads to drugs, cash

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Almost $15,000 in U.S. currency and over eight grams of Alpha/PVP drugs were recovered at a Thomasville traffic stop Monday morning, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD).
The driver was only going 10 miles over the posted limit in a white Honda Accord when he was stopped for a possible traffic ticket, but he jumped out of the car and took off running, TPD officials said.
He headed down the 200 block of Short Street, throwing out small plastic bags and white powder as he fled, according to police.
The driver had been reaching under his seat as he was slowing down for the officer, and a search revealed a Gucci bag stuffed with money. They also found a knife, baggies, white powder and the driver’s license of Cedric Leonard Jones, 30.
The Honda was impounded by authorities, and they are searching for Jones, according to TPD.
Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 227-7075.
