Sally weakening, impacts continue

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As Sally slowly moved away from the Gulf coast, the menacing storm produced numerous watches and warnings across SGA Wednesday. Flash flood watches and warnings, tornado watches and warnings and and a wind advisory. With estimated rainfall amounts of 3-5″ inches there are reports of water covered roads. Also a confirmed tornado in Brooks County but no reports of damages so far.
Sally has steadily weakened, downgraded to a tropical depression, as it tracks across east central Alabama into central Georgia overnight. Tropical moisture remains which keeps rain chances likely the rest of the week.
For the weekend a cold front ushers in drier and cooler air. Look for gradually clearing while temperatures drop about 10-15° below average for a delightful taste of fall with highs in the 70s and lows mid-upper 50s.
