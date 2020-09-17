Player of the Week: Baron Hopson

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Every week we will get the chance to pick a player who stepped up and helped lead their team to victory. After another week of high school football, one player stood out from the rest.
This week’s Player of the Week is Lee County senior linebacker Baron Hopson.
The Trojan was all over the field this past Friday night, totaling 9 total tackles, two for loss, a sack and the highlight of the night,, a blocked punt that would be recovered for a touchdown.
Hopson was a key cog in the team’s shutout win over Jackson to open the season and he believes his week one performance is just the beginning, as Lee County has big goals left to accomplish.
“I mean, you know, we’re always ready.” said Hopson. “We’ve been in a cage for a long time, we haven’t played a football game in nine months until last Friday. So, everyone was ready, I was ready, and the energy was high. The stat line was just a product of that. We’re definitely going to get better, I mean Friday was just the first product. I mean everyday we’re coming to practice, everyday we’re coming to the weight room and we’re destined to get better, that’s our main goal. I mean every week we’re competing against ourselves so you’re going to see progress throughout every week.”
Up next, Hopson and the Trojans will look to move to 2-0 as they host Crawford County on Friday night.
