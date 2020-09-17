More clouds than rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Say goodby to Sally as the remnants track across the Carolinas. In its wake, light rain across SGA through the evening. Otherwise rain chances are slim into the weekend.
We’ve got drier and cooler conditions on the way as a cold front ushers in a delightful taste of fall into next week. Clouds gradually clear while highs drop into the 70s and lows in the 50s.
In the tropics, Invest 90-L is in the Gulf of Mexico. Strengthening is projected over the next 2 to 5 days. Hurricane hunters are investigating the area of disturbed weather. Stay tuned for updates.
