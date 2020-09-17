Final suspect in May Albany homicide in custody

Cortez Oats Jr. (Source: Monk, Krista)
By Krista Monk | September 17, 2020 at 12:35 AM EDT - Updated September 17 at 12:35 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) said U.S. Marshals apprehended Cortez Oats, Jr. in the Miami, Fla. area Tuesday night.

Oats was the final person wanted by police in the homicide of Jaylin Stanford, 16.

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Oats is waiting to be extradited back to Dougherty County.

APD issued several murder warrants in connection to the death of Stanford in May and June.

Warrants

On May 7, WALB News 10 reported that APD had arrested Martez Thomas, 21, and charged him with felony murder.

On June 3, we reported that APD had issued felony murder warrants against Rentavious Unterrious Lewis, aka “Monsta,” 26.

And on June 16, police were looking for Erek Cowan Bradley, 24, Demitri Lumpkin, 16, and Oats, all of which were charged with felony murder.

Background

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, APD responded to Turner Field and Meadow Drive after receiving a call about a shooting.

When police arrived, they said they found a white Honda Accord that was shot multiple times.

Stanford was found fatally wounded inside the vehicle, according to police, and three others were injured.

APD said those injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

