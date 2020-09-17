Downtown businesses in Valdosta thankful for the community’s support during pandemic

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some businesses in downtown Valdosta have been thriving through the pandemic.
Two business owners said they owe their success to the community’s support.
When everything shut down in March, these business owners tell us they had to change their tactics and get creative.
Art and Soul, located in the heart of downtown, began posting all their items on social media.
Rylind Crane is the designer, a buyer, and the daughter of the owner. She tells us they began to offer curbside pick up.
People would see something they liked online and call to place the order.
Crane says business is busier now than before the pandemic.
She says the Valdosta community really understood the importance of shopping local during those hard times.
”Most downtown businesses and local businesses would agree Valdosta is really big on shopping local and supporting local families and local businesses," said Crane.
Just across the street, business for Jessie’s restaurant and catering has been going strong.
“I feel like our community, we have a great community that gives a lot but I feel at that time they really came together, stepped it up, and gave even more," said Mikki Hudson Wills, the owner.
At the beginning when they shut down the inside, Wills said they had to get creative to keep the business running.
They began to provide curbside pickup, different party packs options, theme nights foods like taco Tuesday, and pizza night.
She says business went up and she owes it to the community’s support.
Both businesses say everything is back to normal and they are grateful to the community.
