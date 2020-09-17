Dougherty Co. Public Works drying up county after Wednesday’s downpour

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Near the intersection of Pine Bluff and War Eagle, Dougherty County’s public works team is doing their best to pump out excess water from Wednesday’s downpour.
Chuck Mathis, assistant public works director for Dougherty County, said there are parts of the county that hold water more than others.
“Well, out in unincorporated areas, there are places that, you know, are just natural lows. And they don’t drain into storm drain systems. So, we have to force the water out of those places and pump it to keep it from adversely affecting properties and homes," said Mathis.
For those living in these low-lying areas where storm drainage systems can’t keep up, the county has dispatched their mobile pumps to help dry everything up.
“We sent pumps out Tuesday ahead of this system that was supposed to come in. And we had them in place so when the rain started on Tuesday night and yesterday, we are able to just fire those pumps up and let them do what they do," said Mathis.
But more moisture is expected in the area this weekend, as water flows from up north down to Albany.
Mathis said impacts of these waters will be especially felt by residents who live near rivers and creeks.
But he also said there are measures that can be done now.
“The county does provide a limited number of sandbags for each homeowner in the unincorporated areas of the county, and the city does the same as well. So, if you feel that you’re in need of some, contact public works office and utilize that measure to safen up your home and your property," said Mathis.
If the water levels get too high, Mathis said the county will take things a step further.
“Now that we know what to expect, we’re already putting measures in place to maybe have to close off some of those roads, barrel them off, barricade them off, and warn the traveling public about those places that have the potential to flood," said Mathis.
Residents of Dougherty County’s unincorporated areas can pick up sandbags on a first-come, first-serve basis.
