DOCO Commissioners to consider Radium Springs surveillance system funding

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Radium Springs Garden could get a new state-of-the-art surveillance system if Dougherty County Commissioners approve the almost $29,000 worth of funding.
Dougherty County Public Works Director Larry Cook said that six new security cameras out at Radium Springs will have a double benefit.
“Unfortunately, we can’t keep 24-hour attendance out there for patrons coming in. And so, this would allow us to move those folks to different sites and just kind of monitor what’s going on. If it gets heavily used out there, then we bring those folks in to try to help monitor what’s going on. But it gives us a two-sided factor I guess: a surveillance and monitoring where to move our assets to," said Cook.
Cook said the cameras will also help visitors to feel more secure.
“I think it would be it would provide a lot of security feelings to people out there. You know, parking and going out in their vehicles, utilizing the trails and the venues. I think it would provide a lot of secure feelings for them," said Cook.
But before these cameras can be installed, the county’s entire surveillance system will have to be upgraded. As right now, their system can only have up to 24 cameras.
Dougherty County Assistant Administrator Scott Addison recently recommended that the commission approve the upgrade.
“This upgrade of our current camera system will allow for expansion, as we bring new projects online. And you know, the first one of these is Radium Springs Gardens and the memorial area. So, this project will upgrade our current system to allow us to put cameras out there and monitor from the public works main office, so all that’s included in this. We recommend approval," said Addison.
If funding is approved, cameras could be put in other parts of the county as well.
“The other areas that would be covered in future expansion would be the new trailhead that’s going in out at Radium Springs. Putney Park, which is coming online maybe in the next two or three years, will probably need the same kind of surveillance," said Cook.
If approved, these cameras will be one of the last improvements made out at Radium Springs.
And despite recent rain, Cook said the project improvements have not been delayed.
“The construction project in the garden is 95-96 percent complete. It is just a matter of doing some painting, touch-ups, and tweaking stuff like this. We don’t anticipate it getting up into that, over there where the construction is going on," said Cook.
The funding for the video camera system will come from SPLOST VII funds.
