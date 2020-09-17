2 displaced after Valdosta fire

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were displaced after a structure fire on the 2500 block of Buena Vista Circle on Thursday, according to the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD).
The call came in around 9:30 a.m.
When the first fire crew arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the home, according to the department.
The department said firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly.
No injuries were reported.
VFD said the cause of the fire was determined to be flammables close to a heat source.
