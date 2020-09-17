Coach of the Week: Phil Ironside of the Worth County Rams

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, or simply out coached the other team.
This week’s Coach of the Week features Phil Ironside of the Worth County Rams.
First-year head coach Phil Ironside secured his first win with the Rams this past Friday.
Defeating Mitchell County on the road 34-30.
Two games into the 2020 season the Rams have won half as many games as they did last year, which was two.
Ironside told me they still have a lot to work to do to turn this program around.
But, he said it was refreshing to finally celebrate such a crucial win.
“Really just our kids' perseverance. We had some adversity, we were down, we kept being down 10, we’d cut it to three, be back to 10, back and forth. And they really just didn’t give up and they just kept idling and had hope and next thing you know we had the chance to win. Probably the more enjoyable thing was to see the excitement of the kids. They haven’t had a lot to be happy about, to be excited about. They really went bonkers, it was great, it wasn’t disrespectful or anything just their own celebration on our side. You just sat back and enjoyed it for them," said Ironside.
The Rams host Americus-Sumter Friday night.
