Clinch Co. High to close because of COVID-19 concerns

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Clinch County High School will temporarily close, according to a post on the high school’s Facebook page.
“We are constantly reviewing our COVID data and consulting with local medical professionals regarding positive cases and close contact tracing,” the post reads. “After speaking to our medical experts this afternoon, we are temporarily closing Clinch County High School to students.”
The closure for students will be until Sept. 25. The post states that students not under quarantine restriction will return to school on Sept. 28.
Clinch County Elementary School and Clinch County Middle School will remain open.
