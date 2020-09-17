Cairo coffee shop sees impact of pandemic

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A coffee shop in Cairo is getting hit hard by the pandemic just a few months after its opening.
After their opening in June, Cairo Coffee Company is working to stay afloat as the pandemic continues to impact their business.
“August was very very slow for us," said Owner Janet Wynne.
She said business was moving smoothly when they first opened, but they’re now at a standstill. With the pandemic going for months now, she said they’d hoped to pick back up when school began again.
“It’s just that people have a new way of living now. They’re staying at home. They’re not getting out, and I think it’s really affecting all small businesses," said Wynne.
Taking things day-by-day, Wynne said they’ve done a few things to bring in more business during this difficult time, like offering curbside pickup.
She’s recently sought help from an agency used by many businesses when tough times hit.
“Trying to contact the SBA and see what kind of grants or loans are available for small businesses," explained Wynne.
Wynne said they’re still keeping everything clean within the shop to combat the virus. They’re hoping more people will visit downtown and make a difference for them.
“Intentionally support local, I guess is what I would say. Anything to bring back to downtown Cairo because it’s been really hit by this pandemic," said Wynne.
The company has also decided to extend its open hours to Monday through Saturday.
