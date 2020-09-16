1 year later: GBI looking at persons of interest in fatal shooting of pregnant Ben Hill Co. woman

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Family members of KaSara Brown are not giving up in their search for answers one year after she and her unborn child were killed in Ben Hill County.
One year later, family members of KaSara Brown are angry and disappointed that people are not coming forward with information.
“You look at the news and you see a 24-year-old young mother who was eight and a half months pregnant who was killed, and you would think people would be running to tell information because who wants someone like that out on the streets,” said Hope Harmon, KaSara’s sister.
No arrests have been made in the case, according to The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
The GBI said limited evidence and lack of witnesses is why the investigation has lasted a year.
Agents said they are working on leads now and trying to develop new ones and are still interviewing people. They said they have some persons of interest in the case.
Harmon is the vice chairperson for the Ben Hill County Board of Commissioners, representing District 2. She said she has a good relationship with Sheriff Lee Cone and the district attorney’s office.
“They’ve been really open and honest about everything,” said Harmon.
As the investigation continues, Harmon is doing her part as KaSara’s sister to get answers.
One way is by having an advocacy group called KaSara’s Voice and reaching out to podcasts to get her story out there.
“We’re just trying to really get a broader reach,” said Harmon.
Harmon is asking for anyone with any information to please come forward to the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office or the GBI.
“We just wanna really know what happened and why because it just doesn’t make sense," said Harmon.
Harmon said she and family members will not stop looking for answers and hopes the community won’t stop either.
The GBI was requested by the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.
WALB News 10 reached out to Sheriff Lee Cone for comment but have not heard back at this time.
If you have any information on the case, you can contact the GBI Perry Office at (478) 987-4545
