Water levels lowered at Lake Blackshear as precaution

WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - Crisp County Power Commission officials are lowering the water level of Lake Blackshear gradually.
They hope to lower the Lake about a foot and a half Wednesday night.
Due to Hurricane Sally, they expect rising water levels in rivers that connect to Lake Blackshear.
This is all in precaution to help control water levels.
Residents in the area
“The only thing they need to worry about is the water level will be a little lower than normal. So, look out for underwater obstructions, stumps, something like that. Other than that, stay away from the dam because flows will be high," said Steve Rentfrow, the general manager of the Crisp County Power Commission.
Rentfrow wants those living on the water to make sure your boats and watercraft are secure. He said water in the boathouses will be going down a couple of feet.
Officials don’t foresee any problems now, but they are being cautious and monitoring the dam and water levels.
Rentfrow said you can monitor water levels and much more by visiting the Crisp County Power Commission’s website.
