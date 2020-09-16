Voices of COVID-19, Episode 2: Behind the frontlines of a pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB is bringing you a new podcast called “Voices of COVID-19."
The second episode features Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. Steiner takes us behind the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Listen to the second episode below:
The podcast is also available to listen on Spotify, Apple, Podcast Addict, Podcaster and Deezer to listen for free. Just search “Voices of COVID-19.” WALB is working to get the podcast on other platforms.
