Voices of COVID-19, Episode 2: Behind the frontlines of a pandemic
Voices of COVID-19 (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | September 16, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT - Updated September 16 at 10:40 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.

To recognize that, WALB is bringing you a new podcast called “Voices of COVID-19."

The second episode features Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. Steiner takes us behind the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listen to the second episode below:

The podcast is also available to listen on Spotify, Apple, Podcast Addict, Podcaster and Deezer to listen for free. Just search “Voices of COVID-19.” WALB is working to get the podcast on other platforms.

