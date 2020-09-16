Valdosta students learn about charity, virtues through new program

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Students of Valdosta’s Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) are participating in a new three-year program around the virtues of faith, hope and charity.
Each month during the school year, students, pre-K through eighth grade, will focus on one trait. Which is integrated across all grades and throughout all subjects, and learn about a saint who embodies that virtue.
This month, SJCS students are focusing on and learning about charity through in-school and at-home projects.
