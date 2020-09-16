‘These are senseless murders’: Dougherty Co. homicides on the rise

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement said homicides are on the rise in Dougherty County.
There have been 14 homicides so far in Dougherty County, according to Coroner Michael Fowler.
The bulk of them happened in Albany, according to police.
Albany Police Department (APD) Crime Analyst William Sparks said there have been 12 homicides in 2020.
That’s just two more compared to last year at this time.
“What we have now, to be honest and straight forward, black on black crime. Most of the time it’s black on black. One going to jail and one going to the grave, sometimes three or four going to jail. It just don’t make sense. These are senseless murders. Most of the time it’s over little or nothing,” said Fowler.
Fowler said the rise picked up in June. He believes the rise started around the time people started getting back out in public during the pandemic.
The coroner said it’s typically younger black men that are involved.
He urges people to put down the guns.
WALB News 10 did reach out to Albany Police Chief Michael Persley for comment. We will provide updates once we hear back.
