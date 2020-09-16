Subadan named finalist for Augusta city administrator job

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners are discussing the possible departure of City Manager Sharon Subadan.
Most commissioners made it clear they believe Subadan will leave Albany in the near future.
Subadan has been the city manager in Albany for over five years. Now, she is one of the two finalists for the Augusta city administrator Job.
Commissioner Jon Howard said they were informed by Subadan of the job possibility on Labor Day. Howard said he is not surprised that she went looking for another job.
“Once the former mayor lost the election last year, I think she realized that there was going to be some new kids on the block. My personal opinion is she decided it was best for (her) to go where (she) can find another opening somewhere else in the state of Georgia,” Howard said.
Both Howard and Commissioner B.J. Fletcher both said they felt Subadan has done an excellent job. During her tenure, Albany has battled through the killer twin storms, a hurricane, and now the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fletcher said she does not like politics costing Albany stable leadership.
“What made her reach out to another market? I know a lot of those answers. But, I think I want to tell the business community, and the constituents, and the people who call Dougherty County home, I think they need to do their homework. I think they need to sit in on some of these meetings. I think they need to ask some questions,” Fletcher said.
Commissioners discussed Tuesday that if Subadan leaves, searching for current city employees that could manage the city in the interim until they could hire a new city manager.
Howard said he expects Subadan to be offered the Augusta job on Sept. 25.
Fletcher said Subadan has earned a lot of respect around the state and said Albany’s government will feel her loss if she does decide to step down.
