Man with possible Thomasville ties found dead in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALB) - A man with possible ties to Thomasville, and reported missing, was found dead in Tallahassee, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.
On Aug. 17, the sheriff’s office got a call about a missing person. Family members told deputies Alexander Grant, 22, left his home on Aug. 11 and had not been seen since.
“Prior to reporting him missing, family contact with Grant was very intermittent through telephone calls and text messages from Aug. 11 and Aug. 17,” the sheriff’s office said. “The family became concerned about the welfare of Grant and his whereabouts.”
On Aug. 18, the Tallahassee Police Department found a body, later identified as Grant, in an area between College Town and Florida A&M University, the sheriff’s office said.
“Grant was well-known and friendly to people who knew him or may have interacted with him,” the sheriff’s office said.
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit is actively investigating Grant’s death and wants to speak with anyone who may have come in contact with him between Aug. 11-18.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 606-3408.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.