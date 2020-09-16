Lewis family, protesters call for more police training

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Protestors gathering in Sylvania this Saturday hope to keep pressure on prosecutors in the case of a state trooper who shot a suspect after a chase.
Attorneys and activists remain passionate about the death of Julian Lewis and the case against Jacob Thompson. The most impassioned message came from Lewis' son.
“What we’re asking is just to not live in fear. And that is what happens every day when black and brown people take a step outside their homes,” the victim’s son, Brook Bacon said.
Thompson was a state trooper who tried to pull over Lewis' car in Screven County in August. After a short chase, Thompson forced Lewis' car off the road and fired one shot. Hitting and killing Lewis.
Thompson is in jail on murder charges and waits for a grand jury to convene. Attorneys for Lewis' family want more.
“Release the tapes of the audio and any video available in this Julian Lewis case, so the world will see,” Attorney Francys Johnson said.
They also want to see more regulation for police training, in departments large or small.
“Use of force, deadly force, by officers sworn to protect and serve, should be uniform across the state,” Johnson said.
They’ve planned a second statewide rally in Sylvania this Saturday. They gathered last time amid rumors that they planned a violent demonstration. Things went peacefully as planned then.
“We want to be clear that we are peaceful protestors and demonstrators gathering to life our voice to remember Mr. Lewis,” Attorney Muwuli Davis said.
All say they’ll continue to advocate for the Lewis family and others who’ve lost loved ones in police shootings.
