Lee Co. fugitive, wanted since 2017, caught in Webster Co.

PRESTON, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted on sexual battery and child molestation charges in Lee County since 2017 was arrested in Webster County Wednesday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).
Paul Jack Shaw, 63, originally from Lee County, was arrested by U.S. Marshals while he was working on a farm in Webster County Monday, according to a press release from LCSO.
The release said Shaw has been evading capture since December 17, 2017, when warrants were issued for his arrest by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit.
The sheriff’s office said Shaw lived in Baker County at the time the warrants were issued, but the Baker County Sheriff’s Office was unable to arrest him. However, Shaw’s truck was later found parked at the Greyhound Bus Station in Albany and has been on the run since.
Shaw was indicted on April 23, 2018, for aggravated sexual battery, child molestation and two counts of aggravated child molestation, according to LCSO.
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office worked together to arrest Shaw Monday, the release states.
LCSO called Shaw one of its “most wanted fugitives.”
Shaw is being held in the Lee County Jail.
