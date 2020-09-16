1 killed in Pelham shooting

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A Pelham shooting that left one man dead is under investigation, according to the Pelham Police Department.
The shooting happened Sept. 11, around 9:45 p.m., at the Bonnetta Cochran Home Housing complex in the 300 block of Mize Street.
Police found De’prince Florence, 29, with gunshot wounds. Officers secured the area and gave aid to the victim until EMS arrived, police told WALB News 10.
Florence was taken to Archbold, where he later died from his injuries.
Mitchell County law enforcement and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) followed up on information on Ronald Madeiras, 27.
Madeiras was found in Orlando, Fla. on Sept. 12 and was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in connection to Florence’s death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pelham Police Department at (229) 294-6003 or GBI Thomasville office at (229) 225-4090.
