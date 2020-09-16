Grady Co. Sheriff’s Office closed to the public after positive COVID-19 test

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Grady County Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the public after someone tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post by the agency.
The post said the facility will be closed until they treat the facility and quarantine for the standard period of time.
Some officers will continue to cover the county and respond to calls for service.
Mandated by the sheriff, all officers and personnel were tested on Tuesday and are awaiting results.
