First Alert Weather Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hurricane Sally a little stronger as it nears the north central Gulf coast Tuesday night. Winds are up to 85 mph as the storm moves NNE near 2mph. Projected landfall has shifted a bit east along the Alabama coast Wednesday.
Sally’s outer bands have lashed the Gulf coast with torrential rain resulting in widespread flooding. Officials are bracing for life-threatening flooding with an additional 10-15″+ of rain. Also, severe storms with threats of tornadic activity are possible near the coast.
As Sally tracks further inland, bands of heavy rain will rotate into SGA all day through early Thursday. An estimated 3-5″ of rain inches expected with isolated amounts up to `10″ inches. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday morning for portions of SGA. There’s a marginal to slight risk for severe storms including isolated tornadoes Wednesday.
Inland Sally picks up speed finally lifting away Thursday. Showers linger but not widespread into Friday.
For the weekend a cold front slides in with drier and cooler air. Clouds may linger with highs in the mid-upper 70s and lows low 60s upper 50s. Temperatures drop about 10-15 degrees below average for an early taste of Fall into next week.
