Sally is making landfall near the Alabama, Florida state line along the Gulf Coast. It is a stronger category 2 Hurricane and farther east. That means more impacts here in Southwest Georgia. Heavy rain, gusty winds and an isolated tornado threat take us into the afternoon and evening. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued. There’s a 20% chance of Flash Flooding, 5% chance of a Tornado and damaging winds. Showers longer Thursday and it remains breezy. Showers and thunderstorms become scattered Friday. A cold front arrives Friday night . Cooler and cloudy Saturday with some showers. Drier and cooler with sunshine taking over heading into early next week.