Cairo receives grant to renovate Southern Terrace Park

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Renovations are coming to a popular park in Cairo.
This after the city was awarded a competitive grant.
While there’s not much to see there now but branches and empty land, Southern Terrace Park will soon be a much more exciting place for people to come.
“I’m just proud they’re re-doing it," said Ellen Maxwell, who lives just two doors down from the park.
She and her husband have been living next to Southern Terrace Park for more than 60 years.
“People go out and have cookouts and picnics in the evenings. They have had Easter eggs hunts there years ago when our kids were smaller," said Maxwell.
Now, the park is getting ready to see some big changes.
The city’s Public Information Officer, Alyssa Blakely, said the renovations have been in the works for around two years now.
“When the DNR released their recreational trails grant, we did apply for that, and we were awarded $200,000 in order for us to make those renovations that we’d planned for the park," said Blakely.
Only awarded to 12 communities throughout the state, it’ll include a half-a-mile walking trail, new pavilion with bathrooms, a resurfaced parking lot, and a re-conditioned basketball court.
“Southern Terrace Park, it desperately needed the renovations. I know that a lot of that community of that district in Cairo have really been excited to hear that the park is going to be renovated and that they’ll have better use out of it," explained Blakely.
She said the renovation will also become an asset for the entire neighborhood and accommodate for what many do to enjoy their time outside.
“People are more interested now in getting out and walking, running, skating, or biking for their exercise. I think they’re really going to enjoy it once we get done with it," said Blakely.
“This will be more convenient for us. I’m really happy about it," said Maxwell.
Blakely said they hope to begin renovations in October.
The city hopes to have everything complete by the summer of 2021.
We’ll have details on or website about when the city will go to bid and updates on the renovations.
