APD investigates theft of cemetery benches

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for your help in finding some missing benches stolen from Crown Hill Cemetery on Dawson Road.
One woman told police she found out through Facebook last week that someone stole the benches.
She said she talked to the director of the cemetery who said several other benches were taken as well, according to police.
The stolen benches were antique garden benches worth $250.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
