Albany Utilities encourages customers to use new power outage reporting system

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Utilities is encouraging residents to use the new Outage Management System (OMS) to report outages easier and faster.
City officials said with the system, customers can report an outage, view an outage map and sign up for outage updates.
The Albany Utility Board approved the purchase of the OMS software last November.
“This new system is convenient for our customers and provides real-time updates on the power outage status. It also allows us to create responsive field strategies that reduce response times and drive customer satisfaction,” Jimmy Norman, director of utility operations, said.
You can access the OMS system online or call (229) 210-3525.
