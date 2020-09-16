Albany Police provides rain safety tips for drivers

“Just remember it, it is against the law to try to put your lights off when it’s raining. A lot of people do it, they don’t think about it because it’s daytime, but it does increase your visibility because when it’s raining, your visibility is going to decrease. So, it is important that you have your lights on, just as you would do at night so that people will be able to see you. And hopefully, by doing that can help reduce the impact of potentially having an accident by them being able to see you, especially if it’s rainy and heavy," said Cpl. Glover.