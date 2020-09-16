Albany Police provides rain safety tips for drivers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you are out driving on a rainy road, Albany Police say there are three ways you can protect yourself and others.
First, slow down.
Short periods of heavy rain, or long periods of lighter rainfall, can cause roads to flood. And those wet roads can quickly become slippery.
Slowing down can prevent your car from slipping and hydroplaning.
Second, if there is water over the road, you should turn around.
Don’t attempt to drive through it- your car could quickly be flooded.
Finally, turn your headlights on.
Corporal Dillard Glover with the Albany Police department said that it’s illegal not to.
“Just remember it, it is against the law to try to put your lights off when it’s raining. A lot of people do it, they don’t think about it because it’s daytime, but it does increase your visibility because when it’s raining, your visibility is going to decrease. So, it is important that you have your lights on, just as you would do at night so that people will be able to see you. And hopefully, by doing that can help reduce the impact of potentially having an accident by them being able to see you, especially if it’s rainy and heavy," said Cpl. Glover.
Cpl. Glover also said that if you are driving without headlights, you could be pulled over and given a citation.
