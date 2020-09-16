Albany police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of couple

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany law enforcement is investigating the deaths of a senior citizen couple, saying their deaths are suspicious.
It happened in the 2200 block of Juniper Drive.
Doughtery County Coroner Michael Fowler said he pronounced the married couple, Ragoobar, 75, and Marissa, 83, Singh, dead Friday afternoon.
Fowler said the bodies were inside the home for a few weeks. He said because of decomposition, no initial cause of death can be determined right now.
The coroner said it was a mail carrier who called the police.
"They contacted the police department and let them know to check the house out because the mail is piling up,” said Fowler.
Fowler is hoping an autopsy will provide more answers in the case.
The Singhs' family members have been contacted, according to Fowler.
Foul play is not being ruled out at this point, the coroner told WALB News 10. Fowler said their deaths are suspicious.
“Normally, we don’t find two individuals in the same house die the same time. So we’re trying to rule out everything else. We can’t ever assume. So that’s why we have both of them go through the crime lab and they did an autopsy on them. So we’re waiting on the other findings from the autopsy report and also from the investigation,” explained Fowler.
Fowler said they are trying to get medical records and other reports to piece together this mystery.
Some neighbors in the area said they didn’t really know the couple.
Albany Police, the Dougherty County Coroner’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Iinvestigation’s Medical Examiners Office are investigating the case.
