Zebulon Theater, oldest single-screen theater in Georgia, gets historic marker

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A historic marker was dedicated Tuesday morning to a theater in Cairo.
The Zebulon Theater has been standing in Cairo for 84 years now.
On Tuesday, the theater received a historic marker recognizing it as the oldest of only three single-screen theaters in Georgia.
“I was born and raised in Cairo, and I remember going to the theater and seeing that Walt Disney movie ‘The Love Bug,’” Janet Wynne, a Cairo business owner, said.
She said she’s been going to the Zebulon Theater since she was a little girl.
Seeing films with her family and even holding her daughter’s birthday party there, the theater is special for not only her, but many in Cairo and Grady County.
“It’s a great place that brings the community together," said Wynne.
“To have it marked as a historical site for Grady County is just a treasure for Grady County to have so people can come and experience a movie in the oldest single-screen theater in the state of Georgia," Robert Dykes, theater executive director, said.
The National Society of Colonial Dames 17th Century presented the plaque that now sits right at the entrance.
Dykes said the support from the community and their partners is incredible and essential.
“We get a lot of outpouring from donations to help keep the theater up and going because we are a nonprofit. So, we actually rely on the community for their support," said Dykes.
The support still shown on days like Tuesday, even when movies aren’t running on the big screen.
“It really speaks a lot for Grady County and for the people that pours into it. It’s truly humbling to have our theater as a part of Grady County still up and running," said Dykes.
“I love it. We’re so happy that it still exists in Cairo and it means a lot that it’s a part of Cairo’s history," said Wynne.
Dykes said during the pandemic, they’ve been running movies Friday through Sunday.
This weekend, they’ll be playing “42” as a tribute to Jackie Robinson and Chadwick Boseman.
