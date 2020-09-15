Tracking Hurricane Sally

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Category 1 Hurricane Sally continues crawling toward the north central Gulf coast. Slightly weaker with winds down to 80 mph but still a formidable storm. Projected landfall along the MS/AL coast Wednesday. Sally’s outer bands have lashed the Gulf coast with torrential rain resulting in widespread flooding. Officially are bracing for life-threatening flooding with an additional 10-15″+ of rain likely. Also, severe storms with threats of tornadic activity are possible not near the coast but further inland.
Outer bands have been rotating into SGA with mostly light to moderate however heavier bands of rain are likely through early Thursday. On average 3-5″ expected with isolated amount up to `10″. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday morning for portions of SGA. There’s a marginal to slight risk for severe storms Wednesday.
As Sally finally lifts away a cold front slides in with drier and cooler air for the weekend. Clouds may linger with highs in the mid-upper 70s and lows low 60s. Temperatures about 10-15 degrees below average for an early taste of Fall into next week.
