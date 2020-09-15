Tracking Hurricane Sally

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Category 1 Hurricane Sally continues crawling toward the north central Gulf coast. Slightly weaker with winds down to 80 mph but still a formidable storm. Projected landfall along the MS/AL coast Wednesday. Sally’s outer bands have lashed the Gulf coast with torrential rain resulting in widespread flooding. Officially are bracing for life-threatening flooding with an additional 10-15″+ of rain likely. Also, severe storms with threats of tornadic activity are possible not near the coast but further inland.