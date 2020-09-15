1 killed in Dougherty Co. crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was killed in an early Tuesday morning crash, according to Michael Fowler, Dougherty County coroner.
The crash happened in the 6200 block of Newton Road.
Fowler said the man, who was the only person in the vehicle, crossed the center line and sideswiped a truck hauling a storage building. The victim’s truck ran through the building, according to Fowler.
The victim died on impact, and there were no other injuries in the crash.
Officials are working to learn the man’s identity.
The Dougherty County Police Department is investigating the crash.
