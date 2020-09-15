Kemp extends current COVID-19 restrictions

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order that extends the current COVID-19 restrictions, along with guidance on visiting long-term care facilities.
“There are no changes to the mandatory restrictions in place for the operation of businesses, including food establishments, bars, cinemas, bowling alleys, salons, barbers, cosmetologists, amusement parks, live performance and event venues, childcare facilities, etc.,” Kemps’ office said of the order. “The local option for requiring face coverings, subject to specific criteria, remains in place.”
The shelter-in-place for long-term facility residents and the medically fragile remains in place. Gatherings of 50 or more people are banned, unless social distancing is maintained.
“The order adds new language to clearly authorize community and state ombudsmen to perform inspections at long-term care facilities and subject to specific criteria and restrictions outlined by the Department of Public Health, allow long-term care facilities to conduct in-person visitation in accordance with the DPH Administrative Order titled ‘Long-Term Care Facilities Reopening Guidance,’” Kemp’s office said.
Read the full executive order:
