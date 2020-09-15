GBI: Schley Co. indoor marijuana operation broken up

ELLAVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were arrested in connection to a marijuana grow operation in Schley County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
On Sept. 9, the GBI arrested Doyle Tudhope, 24, of Bradenton, Fla., and charged him with manufacturing marijuana after an investigation of property Tudhope owns on Stewart Road in Ellaville.
On June 19, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) was requested to investigate by the GBI Region 3 Office and the Schley County Sheriff’s Office after deputies responded to Stewart Road from complaints about marijuana being grown on the property. Executing a search warrant, agents discovered a “sophisticated indoor marijuana grow inside the house,” the GBI said.
Over 20 LED “grow lights,” along with timers and humidifiers were set up inside of the residence to aid in the growing process. Agents seized 307 marijuana plants and discovered materials that aided in the growing process, to include a book on how to grow marijuana.
Tudhope was not at the residence when it was searched, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Ronney Yassein, 28, of Orlando, Fla., was there and was arrested and charged with manufacturing marijuana, according to the GBI.
About the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office:
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany and services 41 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, Albany Police Department, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, Dougherty County Police Department, Turner County Sheriff’s Office, and Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.
