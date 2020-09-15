GBI investigating Sunday homicide, suicide in Fitzgerald

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - What started as a fatal shooting Sunday night in Fitzgerald, ended with a chase and a suicide.
Police said the deadly shooting happened in the 200 block of Lemon Street a little before 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Fitzgerald Police Chief William Smallwood said when units arrived on the scene, they found two people shot. One was Natalie Wilcox and the other was Chad Wilson.
Police said Wilson died after he was shot in the chest.
Natalie was taken to the hospital where she is stable.
Smallwood said the suspected shooter was the woman’s ex-husband, Keith Wilcox.
“Mr. Wilcox, Keith Wilcox, the offender and Mrs. Natalie Wilcox, they were married but had been separated for a while, she was living there in that house on West Lemon Street with her mother and Mr. Wilcox was still living in McRae," said Smallwood.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), after the shooting, there was a BOLO (be on the lookout) issued for Keith.
Police said Keith took multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase with two children in the car.
Officials said at some point, they were dropped off at a family member’s house.
The Georgia State Patrol was able to put an end to the chase when officials said he got out of the car and shot himself. He died at the scene.
The GBI said this is an active investigation.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.