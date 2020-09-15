Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected by this afternoon. Heavy rain, gusty winds and an isolated tornado threat arrives tomorrow afternoon as the remnants of Sally approaches. 3 to 5 inches of rain is possible. 35 mph wind gusts and a 2% chance of a Tornado. Showers and storms will still be likely Thursday. By Friday the activity will be scattered. A few showers linger Saturday as cooler air rushes in. Sunshine finally returns Sunday.