First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday

First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day (Source: WALB)
By Krista Monk | September 15, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT - Updated September 15 at 11:08 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10′s First Alert Chief Meteorologist Yolanda Amadeo has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

As hurricane Sally’s impact reaches farther inland, tropical-storm-force winds from 39 to 57 mph are possible west of I-75.

Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding from 3 to 5″ with isolated higher amounts of 5 to 10″ especially in areas along the Alabama and Georgia line.

There’s a slight risk for severe storms in Decatur and Seminole counties. There’s a marginal risk for the rest of South Georgia including isolated tornadoes.

Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories
Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories (Source: NWS)

Winds, heavy rain, downed trees and potential power outages are possible.

Heavy rain is possible all-day Wednesday.

[ What is a First Alert Weather Day? ]

Other weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather.
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.