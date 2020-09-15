First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10′s First Alert Chief Meteorologist Yolanda Amadeo has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.
As hurricane Sally’s impact reaches farther inland, tropical-storm-force winds from 39 to 57 mph are possible west of I-75.
Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding from 3 to 5″ with isolated higher amounts of 5 to 10″ especially in areas along the Alabama and Georgia line.
There’s a slight risk for severe storms in Decatur and Seminole counties. There’s a marginal risk for the rest of South Georgia including isolated tornadoes.
Winds, heavy rain, downed trees and potential power outages are possible.
Heavy rain is possible all-day Wednesday.
- Download the WALB First Alert Weather app: Apple | Android
- Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Facebook
- Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Twitter
- Watch up to date coverage on the Roku app
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
- WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather.
- NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.