DoCo Schools get ready for the first games of the 2020 season after month-long hiatus

“I was very excited. Of course, I was hurt at first, but you know, I understood with all the Corona stuff going on that we had to put the season on hold. But when they told us that we could get back out there, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah I’m ready!’” Even though we don’t get a full season, the couple of games we are getting in, you know, I’m going to make it and play like I know I can to the fullest. We know we have to come out strong and play like we know we can. And I know we have the team to do it so, yeah, we can take a deep run in the playoffs," said Lee.