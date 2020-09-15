DoCo Schools get ready for the first games of the 2020 season after month-long hiatus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a month-long hiatus due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 season is back on for the Trojans, Patriots, and Tornadoes.
Football, softball, and cross country are officially resuming for Dougherty, Westover, and Monroe after the superintendent recommended a season restart at a board meeting Monday night.
For the Dougherty Trojans, they’re now gearing up for their first softball game of the season next week.
Team captain and senior pitcher, Jana Lee, told me she was overcome with excitement when she learned she’d be able to play her final year.
“I was very excited. Of course, I was hurt at first, but you know, I understood with all the Corona stuff going on that we had to put the season on hold. But when they told us that we could get back out there, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah I’m ready!’” Even though we don’t get a full season, the couple of games we are getting in, you know, I’m going to make it and play like I know I can to the fullest. We know we have to come out strong and play like we know we can. And I know we have the team to do it so, yeah, we can take a deep run in the playoffs," said Lee.
The Trojans get rolling Monday as they travel out to Baconton to take on the Blazers.
Head Coach Chanta Lee said they’re still working on filling the rest of their schedule.
The Westover Patriots football teams missed the first four games of the regular season.
When they take the field in October they’re slated to play just one non-conference game before they jump into region play.
Senior Wide Receiver, Dailan Hall, said a month ago he didn’t think this would happen but now they’re back working to accomplish one thing.
“We are going out there to ball with my brothers, trying to get the state championship, teamwork, effort, every day. It’s the best feeling to be with my brothers. It’s all I talk about is just being here with them. Really tears of joy, that’s all I got, I love football,” said Hall.
Head Coach Olten Downs said, “I see all the excitement in the guys. Unfortunately, we got a little rain right now so we’re trying to see if we can still get the chance to go out today. But, we’re just happy to be here and have the opportunity. We’ve been kind of waiting around and the guys said they wanted this opportunity and it’s here, right here, you know, what are you going to do with it?”
Westover is scheduled to take on early County for their first game of the season on October 2.
