Valdosta organization targeting hard issues to empower youth

“Elevate Dreams with Inspirational Truth, we are giving kids a platform where they can express themselves in a non-judgement zone because a lot of times, being judgemental can stop the success of youth because it can tear them down in ways. So, what we are doing is motivating them, pushing them, any way we can help them, that’s what we strive to be,” said Lashina Branham, producer and founder of EDIT TV.