Valdosta organization targeting hard issues to empower youth

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A non-profit organization based out of Valdosta is raising awareness on tough issues in the community involving young people, and they’re using a very creative way to do so.
EDIT TV is a platform that allows young people to express themselves while targeting hard issues like bullying, gun violence, drugs and much more.
“Elevate Dreams with Inspirational Truth, we are giving kids a platform where they can express themselves in a non-judgement zone because a lot of times, being judgemental can stop the success of youth because it can tear them down in ways. So, what we are doing is motivating them, pushing them, any way we can help them, that’s what we strive to be,” said Lashina Branham, producer and founder of EDIT TV.
Latonya Daniels is the producer. She and Branham both share a passion for helping the youth, so they decided to join forces and help make a difference in the community.
The crew at EDIT TV holds casting calls to find the talent and then provide the platform for them to perform. Through skits, dancing, singing and rapping, they target hot topics happening in today’s society.
“There’s been a lot of gun violence that’s been happening in the community, so we feel like at this point, that’s something we need to discuss and get youth to see ways and our community see ways, what can we do to help stop this gun violence,” said Daniels.
Their recent video was about Desiyunna Hill, she was an 18- year-old who was shot at a party in 2019.
The video pays tribute to her life and raises awareness on teen gun violence.
The team at EDIT TV spoke to Hill’s father and family members.
“Two of our guys in it, they wrote the song in one day, and actually we recorded it, they did a video,” said Daniels.
Daniels said that since they are working with youth and kids, they have to grab their attention somehow. So, they try to get creative and switch up the storytelling in every video.
Branham and Daniels said their next video will also be based on gun violence due to the recent shootings in Valdosta.
“We basically want to give that positive influence and providing the youth opportunities to follow their dreams and that’s our main goal. Giving them that platform where they can express themselves and come together with powerful messages that can heal each other,” said Brandham.
They said their plan is to make EDIT TV go nationwide.
If you want to be part of EDIT TV, you can send them an email at edittv7@gmail.com.
You can also check out their website by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.