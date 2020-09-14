Team of the Week: Thomasville Bulldogs

“All in all, I think it was a good win. I think more of the mentality they took on the sideline and the way they approached the game. I think we definitely played with a chip on our shoulder with the embarrassment of last year, understanding the rivalry, of course, you’re never going to have to provide extra energy. Then, of course, the week before with Brooks County, I think it was all kind of just a perfect storm," said Grage.