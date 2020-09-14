Team of the Week: Thomasville Bulldogs

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Bulldogs stunned the Thomas County Central Yellowjackets 34-7 at home, Friday.
Getting the edge in the series and redeeming themselves from last season’s loss.
And that’s why they’re our Team of the Week.
After getting scored on in the first drive, the Dogs buckled down and began firing on all cylinders.
Malik Harper rushed for 96 yards on 10 carries.
Joe Williams picked off the YellowJackets, twice.
Dimitrius Myrick had 7 tackles and 2 sacks.
On special teams, Austin Chastain was 4-4 on extra points and 2 for 2 on field goals.
Head Coach Zach Grage told me the player’s ability to stay in the game and make the plays happen, was the key to their success.
“All in all, I think it was a good win. I think more of the mentality they took on the sideline and the way they approached the game. I think we definitely played with a chip on our shoulder with the embarrassment of last year, understanding the rivalry, of course, you’re never going to have to provide extra energy. Then, of course, the week before with Brooks County, I think it was all kind of just a perfect storm," said Grage.
Grage continued: "And I was proud of the kids because of the way they won. There was a huge fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter where they got knocked down on the three-yard line and we turn around and take the ball 97 yards and run almost seven minutes off the clock and end that drive in a touchdown.”
The Bulldogs' tough schedule continues this Friday as they travel out to Cairo to take on the Syrupmakers.
