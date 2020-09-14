Stewart Co. Sheriff issues missing person alert

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WALB) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing juvenile
Serenity ‘Ree Ree’ Scott, age 16, was reported missing Sunday, September 13.
She was reported missing from her home in Louvale on Sunday.
Serenity is approximately 5′ 5″ and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
If you have any information, can call the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office in Lumpkin at 229-838-4311, or email: khodges@stewartcountyga.gov
