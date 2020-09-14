Sally’s impacts on SGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hurricane Sally rapidly intensified to a category 1 with max winds of 100mph Monday afternoon. Sally is slowly moving NW @ 6mph and expected to strengthen further as it nears the Gulf coast. Outer rain bands have been rotating across SGA. Abundant tropical moisture covers the region with rain likely into the weekend. As the system slows down threats of storm surge, flooding and severe weather extend for a prolonged period. Sally’s impacts will be far reaching inland including across SGA with heavy rain of 2-4″ through Thursday morning.
Once Sally tracks inland it’ll turn north then northeast tracking across the state late week before moving off the east coast Friday.
Into the weekend scattered showers as a cold front slides across the region. It’ll be the leading edge of much cooler and drier air that’ll drop temperatures about 10-15 degrees below average just in time for fall arrival next week.
