Sally’s impacts on SGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hurricane Sally rapidly intensified to a category 1 with max winds of 100mph Monday afternoon. Sally is slowly moving NW @ 6mph and expected to strengthen further as it nears the Gulf coast. Outer rain bands have been rotating across SGA. Abundant tropical moisture covers the region with rain likely into the weekend. As the system slows down threats of storm surge, flooding and severe weather extend for a prolonged period. Sally’s impacts will be far reaching inland including across SGA with heavy rain of 2-4″ through Thursday morning.